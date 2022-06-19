Jabalpur: 22-year-old girl performs yoga in Narmada river

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old girl, Ganga Chakraborty, who is also known as Yog Guru Water Girl, has been performing yoga in Narmada river for the last eight years.

Ganga is proficient in performing yoga on the land as well as in the water. She can even swim in the water through Yoga asanas. She regularly performs Yoga in the Narmada river and spreads awareness for the cleanliness and conservation of the Narmada.

Ganga said that generally people did yoga to keep themselves healthy. But her purpose of performing yoga in Narmada was not only to be healthy, but also to keep the Narmada river clean

She performs various asanas including Surya Namaskar, Chandra Namaskar to give a message to the devotees who reach the Narmada bank that if the water is clean then only there is life.

Ganga has said that she is basically a resident of Jatashankar, Damoh district. But her father Kishori Lal Chakraborty is a Food Inspector and is posted in district collector office.

“When I was 12 years old, my mother Sumitra Bai died. After which I used to visit Narmada river regularly with my father. At that time, I thought that I should do something to keep the Narmada river clean,” Ganga said.

Since then Ganga has been spreading messages to keep Narmada clean. Ganga further said that during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were living in their homes, she used to teach yoga through online mode.