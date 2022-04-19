Jabalpur: 14-year-old boy commits suicide after father fails to recharge data pack

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself form a ceiiling fan after his father failed to recharge his mobile data pack in the district, the police said on Tuesday.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Alok Sharma said that the incident occurred on Monday. The boy was addicted to playing games on the mobile phone.

In the preliminary investigation it came to fore that the boy took the step as his father was unable to recharge the mobile phone data pack for the past couple of days. The deceased’s father works as a labourer and their financial condition was not good, the CSP added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 05:31 PM IST