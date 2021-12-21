e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:13 AM IST

Jabalpur: 11 students fall seriously ill after consuming castor seeds

All the students are aged between 4 years and 12 years.
FP News Service
Castor plant | Representative Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven students of government primary school fell seriously ill after consuming castor seeds in Pipariya village, Jabalpur.

The students were suffering from vomiting and unconsciousness. Soon after the incident all the students were taken to Sihora hospital in the district. Six students out of them were referred to the Jabalpur medical college for further treatment. The remaining were undergoing treatment at the Sihora hospital.

According to Majhgawan police, all the students are aged between 4 years and 12 years. They are the residents of Pipaliya village and their health conditions are stable.

Police station in charge AL Saiyam said that in the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that they ate the seed on Monday afternoon in their school. Around 3 pm on the same day, their health condition deteriorated and they were admitted to the hospital.

On getting the information about the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sihora, Shrutkirti Somvanshi also rushed to the spot.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:13 AM IST
