Jabalpur: 1 woman killed, 20 injured as mini truck they were travelling in overturned

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed and nearly 20 people received injuries after a mini truck they were travelling in overturned in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Umaria Choubey Road under Panagar police station of Jabalpur district, where a mini truck was carrying labourers from village Tikara in Dindori district to Panagar.

The deceased was identified as Usha Gond, 20. According to police, the mini truck driver, which was reportedly running at high speed, lost control over vehicle while overtaking a vehicle. The vehicle went off the road and overturned.

“A woman received fatal injuries and died on spot. The injured people have been admitted in a hospital. Condition of few injured is critical,” said a police officer.