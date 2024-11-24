It's Wintry: Bhopal Sees 3°C Drop In Minimum Temp; Pachmarhi Freezes At 5.8 Deg/Cel | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chilly weather prevailed in the state on Sunday though there was a nominal rise in temperature. The northerly winds blowing in the states have added to the cold. On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius while its night temperature at 9.8 degrees Celsius was 3.4 degrees below normal.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 13.6 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded night temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius. Keeping in view the wintry weather, the doctors have advised people to avoid moving out in morning and night.

According to meteorological department, cyclonic circulation is over east Bangladesh. Another cyclonic circulation is over south Kerala. The Western disturbance is moving in east direction.

The cyclonic circulation is over south Andaman Sea and south-east Bay of Bengal extending up to mid-tropospheric level. A low-pressure area is likely to be formed in next 24 hours. Thereafter it is expected to move in the west north-west direction and intensify into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal.

