It’s showtime: Movie theatres to reopen with 50% capacity in MP- Check full details

Cinema Halls (theatres), multiplex which are outside the containment areas, will be opened from Thursday with 50 per cent capacity. Swimming pools and entertainment parks and will also be reopening its doors to the visitors from the day. SOP issued by central government has to be strictly followed.

Madhya Pradesh But amendment has been made in this guidelines and now in hall only 50 per cent of the capacity and maximum 200 people will be permitted. In open ground, written permission is needed for assembly of 100 people. For political meeting, organisers will have to seek prior permission and then number of people will be permitted.

Similarly, for torching effigy of Rawana, procession will be symbolic. There will be separate permission for organizing Ramleela and Rawan-dahan in open space.

SOP for cinema halls, theatres to

*Occupancy of the auditorium shall not be more than 50%. Adequate physical distancing while seating.

*Seats 'Not to be occupied' shall be marked as such

*Provision for hand wash and hand sanitisers

*Installation and use of Aarogya Setu app shall be advised to all

*Thermal screening to be carried out.

* Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed.

*Self monitoring of health and reporting any illness

*Staggered show timings shall be followed for different screens

*Digital modes of payments to be encouraged

*Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office, and other areas

*Sufficient numbers of counters at the box office shall be opened

*Audience encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission

*Floor markers shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office

*Purchase of tickets at box office to be open throughout the day, advance booking to be allowed to avoid overcrowding

*Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed; no delivery inside hall.

*Multiple sale counters for food and beverage.

*Measures for the safety of sanitization of staff such as adequate provision for gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc.

*Contact number shall be taken to facilitate contact tracing

*Covid-19 related stigmatization or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly.

*Temperature setting of all air conditioning should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius

*Public service announcement on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission.