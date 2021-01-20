It is now 'walk-in vaccination' in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: It is now walk-in vaccination as the corona vaccination rate has increased in Madhya Pradesh after the Union government added features of session scheduling, beneficiary allocation and allocation of additional beneficiaries at the session site in the CoWIN app. On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 9,596 vaccinations (67.3 per cent). Total session sites were 148, so, total volunteers targeted were 14,267. Indore reported 100 per cent vaccination. Similarly, Shivpuri, Sagar and Chhatarpur reported 100 per cent vaccination.

In Bhopal, 857 vaccinations were recorded on Wednesday (75 per cent). At JP Hospital and Gandhi Medical College (GMC), doctors came forward for the vaccination. JUDA president Dr Arvind Mina said, “Junior doctors have started getting vaccines from Wednesday. Previously, our delegation had met GMC dean Dr Aruna Kumar over this issue and, now, we’re considered volunteers for vaccination. Our efforts have yielded positive results.”

After concluding the drive on the first day, the states had asked the Centre to add a feature that would allow additional beneficiaries who were not scheduled to be inoculated on a given day to get the shot. Now, the government has tweaked the app and added the “features of session scheduling, beneficiary allocation and allocation of additional beneficiaries at the session site”.

The National Health Mission issued a directive to control AEFI in MP. AEFI must be uploaded immediately after sessions on CoWIN portal. State Covid command control-room contact number is 755-2551433 and 104. If any AEFI occurs within 30 minutes of vaccination, vaccinators must mention in AEFI guideline annexure -9. NHM gave mobile numbers of experts: Deputy director immunization Dr Padmakar Tripathi (9425012338) and state AEFI consultant Dr Ravindra Babele (7999618506).