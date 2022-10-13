ISSF world championship: MP academy shooter wins bronze, says every championship counts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh shooting academy athlete Rituraj Bundela has won a bronze medal in the junior men's skeet team competition at the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) shotgun world championships that concluded at Osijek, Croatia on Wednesday.

While talking about his experience at the championship, Rituraj said, "I am feeling good, the victory gives one hope that anyone from anywhere can do literally anything. We have such good facilities at the Madhya Pradesh shooting academy that when we go out for the championships, we never feel that we lack anything in our academy, and it shows in our performance as well. We are familiar with world-class shooting ranges."

He added, "So, when we perform in international or national games, we donít feel any kind of discomfort. All we have to do is give our best and thatís what we did. As a player, I think we should never discriminate between national or international matches. We should always perform like we are playing at the Olympics.

"I have always been fond of guns. I feel attracted towards guns, and thatís why I started shooting. In 2016, I realised that I wasn't good at academics and I was crazy about guns, so I decided to follow my craze for guns professionally," he added. When asked how a middle-class or lower-middle-class person can pursue his passion for shooting, the shooter responded, "I feel that if we were talking about earlier times, like five to ten years ago, shooting would have been a difficult sport to follow as it is indeed expensive, but now a days at Madhya Pradesh shooting academy, anyone can participate by paying Rs 5000 a month and they will get everything required from the academy itself. The shooter has been practising at the MP shooting academy since 2017.