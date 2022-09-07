Irregularity in paddy procurement: Three cooperative societies in Jabalpur district cause Rs 27L loss to state exchequer, booked

EOW office |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case in connection with irregularities committed by three cooperative committees of Jabalpur district in paddy procurement in the financial year 2003-04, said officials on Wednesday.

EOW, superintendent of police Devendra Rajput told media that complaints of alleged financial irregularities in paddy procurement were reported in 25 cooperative societies of the district. The agency officials conducted an inquiry and of the 25 cooperatives societies, only three societies that of Gosalpur, Kushner and Bankheri were found to have erred. The police have registered cases under sections 420,120-B of IPC and 7(C), 13(1)A and 13(2) of Anti Corruption Act.

The EOW has registered separate cases against the then government officials, chairman, farmers and other office bearers of the three societies.

It has been alleged that in connivance with the society members, the farmers had sold more of the yield as per the set production of the paddy per acre. The farmers and the society members made extra bucks thus giving loss to the state exchequer.

The police have registered a case against the members of Gasalpur society including the then chairman Sanjay Singh Thakur, farmer Rajkumar, Bholaram and others. They caused a loss of Rs 6.35 lakh to the state government. Similarly, the case against the Kushner cooperative society has also been registered and the then chairperson Sashibai Patel, manager Harishankar Dubey, farmers Baijnath, Bholaram and others have been booked. They caused a financial loss of Rs 13.84 lakh to the state exchequer.

In Bankhedi society, the then chairman Ramsiya Thakur, manager Habib Khan, farmers Baijnath, Bholaram and others have been booked for causing Rs 7.50 lakh loss to the state government.