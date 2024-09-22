 Irregularities Mar Choice Filling Of Surplus Teachers In Bhopal
Irregularities Mar Choice Filling Of Surplus Teachers In Bhopal

Schools that had reported vacant positions were marked as filled during the choice filling.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Major irregularities have surfaced during the choice-filling process of the surplus teachers, which took place at the district education officer’s (DEO) office on Sunday.

Schools that had reported vacant positions were marked as filled during the choice filling. Positions locked for appointment were falsely claimed to be filled, and a second round of counselling was proposed for them.

The posting of teachers from Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi schools in Bhopal to Excellence Schools, where they were declared surplus, was cancelled on Sunday. The positions were locked on September 9 after mutual consent. The locked positions were cancelled, and the teachers were called for choice filling again on Sunday.

DEO N K Ahirwar said, “If the information received from the portal shows the teachers as surplus, their counselling will take place. If any teacher raises an objection that they shouldn’t be included in the counselling, and if the principal provides a written statement verified by the education officer, we will review the application to determine if they are truly surplus. If they are not, they will be removed from the surplus list, and we will inform the CPI about the correction. The teachers who are genuinely surplus will go through counselling”. The counselling process will continue until the end of this month, added Ahirwar.  

Counselling underway

During the counselling process, the teachers, most of whom are women, faced difficulties as surplus teachers were called for counselling from 12 pm, and the process continued till late in the evening. 





