 Iron Rods Pierces Through Labourer's Stomach After He Falls Off Roof At Gwalior Railway Station
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old construction worker fell from the roof, landing on 12mm metal rods that pierced his stomach and chest on Tuesday. He was rushed to the JAH Trauma Center in critical condition.

The man was rushed to the JAH Trauma Centre where for the first time, JAH doctors and railway workshop engineers collaborated on an emergency surgery. Rods were grinded and taken out from the body After the rods were removed, doctors performed a CT scan and operated on the man to save his life. He is now stable but remains under close observation.

According to information, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Chhotu Jatav, a resident of Ghasmandi, Gwalior. Jatav worked as a construction worker. According to sources, The accident occurred while Jatav was working on the roof for ongoing construction efforts to revamp the station. Workers had to stand on a chain belt secured at certain points. However, when Jatav began work on a pole, the chain belt unlocked unexpectedly, causing him to fall onto exposed metal rods.

Three rods punctured his body – two through his abdomen and one near his chest. As soon as the people around saw, they immediately rushed Jatav to JAH Trauma Center in the district. Here, JAH doctors and railway workshop engineers worked together to save the man's life. All the rods have been taken out and the man remains stable as of now.

