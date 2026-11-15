IRCTC South India Tour Package: Bharat Gaurav Train To Cover Two Jyotirlingas And Six Pilgrimage Destinations |

IRCTC Train Tour Package 2027: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a special South India pilgrimage tour for devotees from Madhya Pradesh. Under the Dakshin Darshan Yatra 2027, the Bharat Gaurav tourist train will depart on January 3, 2027, for a 12-day journey covering six major religious destinations, including two Jyotirlingas.

The IRCTC South India tour package is designed for pilgrims who want to visit important temples and religious sites in a single journey. The tour will last 11 nights and 12 days. The starting package price is Rs 22,450 per person.

Bharat Gaurav Train Route And Schedule

The Bharat Gaurav tourist train will begin its journey from Rewa on January 3, 2027. Passengers will also be able to board at Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsingpur, Itarsi, Betul and Nagpur.

The IRCTC pilgrimage tour package will cover Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Mallikarjuna.

The major attractions of the South India pilgrimage tour include:

1. Tirupati: The famous Sri Venkateswara Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is located on Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh.

2. Srikalahasti: The Srikalahasteeswara Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the five Pancha Bhoota Sthalams.

3. Rameswaram: The Ramanathaswamy Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and an important part of the Char Dham pilgrimage.

4. Madurai: The city is famous for the Meenakshi Amman Temple, known for its magnificent Dravidian architecture.

5. Kanyakumari: Located at the southern tip of India, the town is known for the Bhagavathy Amman Temple and the meeting point of three seas.

6. Mallikarjuna: The Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam is another of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 18 Shakti Peethas.

IRCTC Tour Package Price And Facilities

The Dakshin Darshan Yatra 2027 package starts at Rs 22,450 per person for Economy Sleeper class. The fare is Rs 37,250 for Standard 3AC and Rs 49,250 for Comfort 2AC. The package includes train travel, bus transportation, hotel accommodation, meals, guide and escort services, and travel insurance.