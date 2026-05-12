IPS Rajesh Chandel, 4 Other Policemen Booked For Dacoity & Conspirancy For Recovering ₹30 Lakh Illegally In Gwalior

IPS Rajesh Chandel |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Sessions Court of Gwalior registered a case of dacoity, robbery and conspiracy against the then Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel, the then Incharge of Thatipur Police Station Surendra Nath Singh, Sub Inspector Ajay Singh and Constable Santosh Verma.

The complainant, Anup Rana, had alleged in the court that the policemen had illegally recovered about 30 lakh rupees from his family. The case was pending in the court for the last two years. Its order was pronounced on Monday.

The advocate of the complainant side Ashok Prajapati has confirmed the case. The police first took 5 lakh rupees and later started demanding more money. According to the argument given in the court, on the instructions of the then police station in-charge Surendra Nath Singh, constable Santosh Verma took 9.50 lakh rupees from Anup Rana's house and 15 lakh rupees from the house of a woman accused in the case.

When Anup Rana complained in writing to the then SP Rajesh Chandel, instead of taking action, the case was again sent to Thatipur police station. It is alleged that after this the police arrested Anup Rana and sent him to jail. After that, the complainant approached the court in the year 2024. During the hearing, the court asked for the CCTV footage of Thatipur police station. Done. The court expressed strong displeasure at this answer.

Police falsely accused me: Complainant

The case also brought up the investigation of the Radio Superintendent of Police, in which show-cause notices had already been issued to the police station staff. The court also took it on record. The police claim that the case is related to the investigation of a gang who cheated in the name of job and Anup Rana and his brother were part of the same racket.

On the other hand, Anup Rana said that he himself was a victim of fraud and reached the police station to help his brother, but the police made him the accused. It is alleged that the police extorted lakhs of rupees from him and his brother while protecting the accused.