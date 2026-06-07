Involvement Of Minors In Crime Third Highest In Country | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minors in Madhya Pradesh are committing serious crimes at a young age. Juvenile delinquency is no longer limited to pickpocketing, petty theft or brawls.

Minors in the state are now involved in grave offences such as rape, kidnapping, attempt to murder and violence. On average, nine to 10 cases of juvenile crime are registered daily in the state.

According to National Crime Record Bureau 2024 records, the state ranks third in the country in juvenile crime cases, while it holds the number one position nationwide for rape cases committed by minors.

In the state, juvenile offenders were implicated in a total of 3,474 cases. Only Bihar (5,037 cases) and Maharashtra (3,779 cases) ranked higher. The highest number of cases, 1,025, were related to rioting and mob violence.

Additionally, there were 941 cases involving property crimes such as theft, robbery, and dacoity, committed by minors in the state.

Assault cases

According to the NCRB report, 516 cases of assault and causing grievous hurt were reported.

Juveniles were identified as accused in 408 cases of crimes against women and children, besides 157 cases of kidnapping, 146 cases of attempted murder and cases of murder.

Report raises concerns

The most alarming finding is that Madhya Pradesh has surpassed all other states in the country regarding rape cases committed by minors.

According to NCRB data, juveniles committed 260 rapes in Madhya Pradesh, whereas 155 cases were recorded in Maharashtra and 153 in Rajasthan.

Violent content, substance abuse, and unstable family environments are major factors.

According to psychologists, factors like family discord, domestic violence, an abusive atmosphere, easy access to drugs, and the general environment of neighbourhoods influence children's behaviour. For children raised in such environments, violence becomes normal.

Besides, social media, violent video games, and unsupervised internet content are major contributors to increased aggression among adolescents.

Early exposure to violent imagery and crime-related content desensitises children. Broken families, constant parental conflict, a lack of super vision, and early access to drugs are driving up juvenile delinquency.

Many adolescents are turning to theft, assault, and other crimes to fund their substance abuse habits. Furthermore, a higher inclination towards crime is observed among children from unstable family backgrounds.

Top 3 in crime cases registered against juveniles

Bihar 5,037

Maharashtra 3,779

Madhya Pradesh 3,474

Crimes committed by minors in MP

Rioting and violence 1,025

Property-related crimes 941

Grievous hurt and burglary 516

Rape 260

Other crimes 408