Introspection: 3 Artists Showcase Works On Memory Functions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three young artists have projected the functioning of memory through their artworks, which are on display at Alliance Française de Bhopal. From their own experience, Unnati Shukla, Adarsh Palandi and Aabhas Mahindre analysed how conscious and unconscious minds participate in the inner development and the understanding of the surrounding world. It was part of an exhibition, Introspection, which began on Friday. It will remain open till February 2. Unnati is a self-taught artist who holds Master’s degree in economics from Govt MKB Arts and Commerce College, Jabalpur. She has displayed 12 paintings .Through her work, she seeks to explore human interactions and dynamics of power and vulnerability.

Introspection and emotion play a key role in her creative process. “I have been working in a paper cutting style for 4 years. It is like a meditation and I like it even more because I can create 2D and 3D effects in many layers,” she said. With Master’s degree in Fine Arts, Aabhas is a guest professor at Government Institute of Fine Arts in Indore. From my organised chaos, is the title of his last project that was presented at Centre d’Art, Citadine, Auroville in 2022. Adarsh from Dewas has showcased works in etching and woodcut techniques. He creates texture on the bass plate with acid. He has completed Master’s degree in Visual Arts Printmaking from Mumbai.