Interstate Gang Of Marijuana Smugglers Busted; 5 Women Among 7 Held In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police busted an interstate marijuana smuggling network and arrested seven suspects including five women, who had arrived in the city carrying a large consignment of cannabis by train.

Police seized 36 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 4 lakh along with mobile phones from their possession.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said the suspects reached Bhopal by Punjab Mail train and had planned to carry the contraband to the Chhola through Kararia forest route.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team laid a trap near the Coach Factory in Bajaria area and nabbed the suspects based on the informer’s description.

During the search, police recovered marijuana packed in brown tape and hidden inside bags, plastic sacks and household items such as baskets, tubs and buckets. Police said the suspects used these items as camouflage to avoid suspicion during transportation.

The arrested suspects were identified as Rahul Sauda (38), Ravi Meskar (26), Rachna Sauda (37), Seema Sauda (35), Nidhi Sauda (25), Kajal Meskar (18) and Aarti Untbar (25), residents of Bhopal and Sagar districts.

Police said the gang was involved in bringing marijuana from other states and supplying it in Bhopal and nearby areas for a long time. One of the suspects also has a previous criminal record.

A case has been registered under Sections 8/20 and 29 of NDPS Act. Officials said interrogation of the suspects is underway to identify the main suppliers, local buyers and other members linked to the smuggling network.