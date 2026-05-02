Interstate Drug Racket Busted, 2 Held With MD Worth ₹2.5 Lakh | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Crime Branch arrested two interstate drug peddlers and seized 23.14 grams of MD (mephedrone), valued at approximately Rs2.5 lakh.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said the police received a tip-off about a man waiting near the Metro Bridge ground in MP Nagar Zone 1 to sell narcotics.

Based on the description provided, a team detained Manik Lal, 25, a resident of Shastri Nagar, New Delhi, currently staying in Govind Garden, Bhopal. During the search, officers recovered a white crystalline substance, suspected to be MD, concealed in a black carry bag. Preliminary testing confirmed it to be MD weighing 23.14 grams.

During interrogation, Lal revealed that he was supplying MD in Bhopal to Mohammad Rehan, 27, a resident of the Peer Gate area. Acting on this information, police also arrested Rehan.

Both suspects have been booked under Sections 8/22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are being interrogated. Their mobile phones and past criminal records are also under the scanner to identify other members of the racket.