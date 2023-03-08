International Women's Day: Technology gives wings to women entrepreneurs

Pooja Iyenger |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Meet four women entrepreneurs in the city who have spread their business not only in their home country but globally as well through a digital platform. They digitally sell their handloom and handicraft products in India as well as in Europe, the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada and in Dubai. Their achievements do not end here as their units have generated employment for a number of underprivileged women. On the eve of International Women's Day themed on Digital: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality, Free Press talked to the entrepreneurs to know how they have used technology and digital platforms.

I have been working for underprivileged women for 10 years so that they can earn a living. As there were no exhibitions during Covid-19 Pandemic, we started using our social media platforms like twitter, Facebook to showcase our hand-made products like handbags, garments, hair bands made from old clothes under††best out of††waste. People started appreciating our quality work and now, we have thousands of customers across the world ,who buy our works.

- Pooja Iyenger, social activist

Ritu Katyal |

I have done MBA in HR and finance. I love handloom and hand block work and so started a business of saris, dupattas, suits etc. on a Whatsapp group. Later I made three more Whatsapp groups to provide work to those women who lost their jobs during covid. Now, I††have around 2000 clients on different social media platforms like Insta page like. I am very thankful to technology for growing my passion, otherwise it was not possible for me to do multiple works together .

- Ritu Katyal, teacher

Shweta Dang |

I have been in the field for 14 years. I have done M Com in taxation and did a job in 3D animation in Mumbai but I left my job as I was interested in jewellery making. I started a business on e-commerce sites and social media in 2011 and 2012 and now have around 2000 clients. Our wire, fabric, semi precious stone and Dokra art, hand painted and customised Jewellery have huge demand in India and abroad. I work with underprivileged women. I'm planning to work with SHGs women to provide employment to them.

- Shweta Dang, jewellery designer

Divya Rajput |

I love to make chocolates and cakes. I used to make it on demand for my family members and friends. I posted photographs and videos of cakes and chocolates on my Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram page during the Covid-induced lockdown. Gradually, I started getting orders. Now, I have around 2000 clients from all over the country. Technology turned my hobby into a profession. Now, I am planning to open a studio. I think there is no gender discrimination on the digital platform. It promotes the skill and talent of a person rather than gender.

- Divya Rajput, homemaker

