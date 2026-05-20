International Medical Flight Arrives From Nepal; Green Corridor Formed At Raja Bhoj Airport In Bhopal

International Medical Flight Arrives From Nepal; Green Corridor Formed At Raja Bhoj Airport | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An international medical flight operated by Nepal's Shree Airlines landed at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal at 4.30 pm on Tuesday. It arrived from Pokhara, Nepal.

The flight transported a patient requiring emergency medical attention, with all necessary arrangements coordinated on a priority basis. Following the completion of all formalities, the aircraft left for Nepal at 6 pm. A green corridor was formed at the airport to ensure seamless transit.

In view of the medical emergency, immigration and customs clearance facilities were made available immediately through the coordinated efforts of all relevant agencies.

The formalities for the patient and their accompanying medical team were completed swiftly, enabling their transfer for further medical treatment without any delay.

Raja Bhoj Airport is a round-the-clock operational airport. It is a notified Integrated Check Post (ICP) and Customs Airport, equipped to provide the immigration and customs facilities required for international flights. Using these capabilities, we gave the medical flight priority, providing expedited assistance and streamlined support.

Airport director Ramji Awasthi said, "The airport administration facilitated the seamless movement and medical evacuation process of the patient by establishing effective coordination among the immigration department, customs, airline representatives, the medical team, and ground handling agencies."