International Day Of Yoga Today: From Pain To Power; 4 Women Share Their Wellness Journey | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For many women, yoga has emerged as a powerful tool to combat physical ailments, mental stress, hormonal imbalances and lifestyle-related disorders. Four women from Bhopal shared how regular yoga practice helped them regain their health, confidence and quality of life.

No asthma attack after taking up yoga

Frequent asthma attacks, sinusitis, cervical pain, chronic backache and anxiety had become a part of 50-year-old Rakhi Sharma’s life.

She began practising yoga four years ago when menopause-related changes left her struggling with anxiety, depression, low self-confidence and several health issues.

After joining yoga classes, she gradually noticed improvement. Through regular yoga, Jal Neti and other yogic cleansing practices, her sinus problems disappeared, while her asthma attacks stopped completely.

Her shoulder and back pain also subsided, and she regained her confidence and emotional well-being.

From migraine patient to yoga teacher

Yoga instructor Sushma Chandekar, 52, has been practising yoga for the past 18 years. She turned to yoga to address her health concerns, including chronic sinusitis and migraine headaches.

The benefits she experienced motivated her to pursue a Master’s degree in yoga and become a professional yoga trainer. Today, she conducts online and offline classes and has led yoga sessions for several institutions.

Sushma says yoga not only helped her overcome migraine and sinus issues but has also enabled her to help many others manage conditions such as PCOD, dizziness, muscle cramps and stress-related disorders.

Controlled thyroid through Bhramari Pranayama

Prerna, 55, started experiencing thyroid-related problems about six months ago. Medical tests revealed elevated TSH levels, while she also faced mood swings and continuous weight gain.

On the doctor’s advice, she began practising yoga along with pranayama and other exercises. She credits regular breathing exercises, including Bhramari Pranayama, for improving her overall health.

Her weight reduced, and she reports that her thyroid-related problems have largely subsided. She now feels healthier, more energetic and emotionally stable.

Relief from menopause-related problems, insomnia

Archana Sharma,46, had been dealing with menopause-related complications for nearly two years, including heavy and irregular bleeding, mood swings, poor sleep, hair fall and skin issues.

Four months ago, she started yoga under professional guidance. She says regular sessions helped to regulate her sleep cycle, improve her appetite, restore emotional balance and gradually reduce hormonal issues.

According to Archana, yoga brought positivity back into her daily routine and helped her regain control over her health.