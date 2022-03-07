INTENSIFIED MISSION INDRADHANUSH 4.0: Minister flags off multimedia vehicles for health publicity

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary flagged off the multimedia vehicles for publicity under Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) Abhiyan on Sunday. The multimedia vehicles provided by UNICEF are equipped with audio-visual media. Vaccination is provided against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, measles, tuberculosis and Hepatitis B and meningitis & pneumonia etc.

The Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 has been launched to implement immunisation programme that covers pregnant women and children under Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

Dr Choudhary said that multimedia vehicle and vehicle team would play an important role for parents of children and pregnant mothers for vaccination. He said that Indradhanush campaign would be conducted in 10 districts of the state with relatively less vaccination namely Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Morena, Datia, Chhindwara, Damoh, Seoni and Mandla.

The multimedia vehicles will run in the districts for three months whose travel route will be fixed. A GPS system has been installed in the vehicle for monitoring.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:39 AM IST