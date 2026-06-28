Integrated Tourism Circuit To Be Developed In Kukru: CM | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said an integrated tourism circuit would be developed for Rs 15 crore by connecting Kukru, Chikhaldara, Muktagiri and Melghat.

Home stays will be developed in Kukru to connect local tribal communities with tourism activities.

The home stays will be operated on the lines of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. This will help create employment for local people.

He was speaking during his visit to the Kukru hill station in Betul on Sunday.

He started his day in Kukru by performing various yoga asanas. He performed Mayurasan, Shirshasan, Tadasan, Vrikshasan, Bhadrasan and other asanas.

He said Kukru's eco-tourism, sunrise and sunset points, and other tourist attractions will be developed.

Eco-tourism and other tourism infrastructure will be developed to improve tourist facilities. Trekking and other adventure activities will be started and, if necessary, the budget for Kukru's development will be increased.

Kukru area has vast potential for milk production. Milk products sales centre will be established by the forest department. The Coffee Board and the forest department will inform about coffee production techniques to villagers, Yadav said.

The chief minister made a slew of announcements including establishment of a wellness centre and road construction in various areas. He also interacted with villagers (Jan Samvad).

Praising the work of women-led self-help groups, he said Kukru and its adjoining areas had vast potential for coffee production.

He distributed appointment letters to 45 candidates selected in the forest guard examination. The candidates belonged to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group.

Farmer interaction

The Chief Minister visited the field of farmer Sahadev Gayni in Kukru and helped him sow maize seeds. Sahadev owns five acres of land.

The Chief Minister also interacted with other farmers and gathered information about agricultural practices.