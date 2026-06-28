Madhya Pradesh June 28, 2026, Weather Updates: Monsoon Likely To Advance In 3 - 4 Days; Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued For 45 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into Madhya Pradesh within the next three to four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). At present, the monsoon has stalled after entering 15 districts of the state.

Before the monsoon moves ahead, rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to continue across many parts of the state.

Weather on Sunday

On Sunday, the IMD has issued a rain and thunderstorm alert for 45 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Dewas, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Rewa, Satna, Sagar and Damoh, among others.

Light rain is also likely in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari and Tikamgarh. While these districts may experience sunshine during the day, the weather is expected to change by evening.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Heat continues in Gwalior-Chambal region

As the monsoon has not yet reached the Gwalior-Chambal region, hot weather continues to prevail there. Gwalior recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius.

Rain records

The state has been receiving rainfall for the past 4 days, with some districts recording more than four inches of rain. This has helped improve the overall rainfall situation.

From June 1 till now, Madhya Pradesh has received 63.5 mm (2.5 inches) of rainfall against the normal 107.3 mm (4.2 inches), leaving the state with a 41% rainfall deficit.

Until June 24, the deficit stood at 50%, showing an improvement of 9 percentage points.

The eastern part of the state has received 67% less rainfall than normal, while western Madhya Pradesh is 16% below normal so far.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

June 29

Thunderstorm & Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh.

Light Rain at isolated places: Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

June 30

Rain with Thunder & Lightning: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Sheopur, Morena, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Light Rain at Isolated Places: Gwalior, Bhind, Datia and Shivpuri.