Insurance Racket: Duplicate Photos And Forged Cheques Used To Siphon Off Funds | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against companies associated with the Auto Tie-up Hub for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 4.30 crore to an insurance company.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by Mayank Kumar Jha, deputy general manager, Bhopal region, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, Bhopal, regarding suspected fraudulent activities involving several individuals and firms in the alleged siphoning of Rs 4.30 crore through 411 insurance claims settled under the Auto Tie-up Hub.

The complaint alleges that between April 2021 and October 2024, 411 Motor Own Damage (OD) claims worth Rs 4.30 crore were fraudulently lodged and settled for the same vehicles in collusion with vehicle owners, drivers, garage owners, surveyors, spare parts shop owners and unknown public servants.

Modus operandi

The claims were allegedly settled using the same photographs that had been used in previous claims. Claims were also lodged and settled in which the damaged parts shown had been used in earlier claims.

The cause of loss and the pattern of damage were found to be similar in several cases. In some claims, vehicle repair photographs belonged to another garage, while bills were submitted from a different garage.

The claim amounts were allegedly credited to bank accounts that did not belong to the insured after forged cheque leaves were submitted.

Internal enquiry

The department's internal enquiry revealed the alleged involvement of several people in the fraudulent activities.

Avdesh Parmar, a resident of Gwalior, allegedly lodged and got settled 31 claims amounting to Rs 47,26,540 for five vehicles. The claims showed similar irregularities, indicating they were fraudulent.

Shailendra Singh Parmar, brother of Avdesh Parmar, allegedly lodged and got settled 16 claims amounting to Rs 24,62,071 for two vehicles with similar irregularities.

Manraj Prajapati, a resident of Gwalior, allegedly lodged and got settled eight claims amounting to Rs 8,15,358 for one vehicle with similar irregularities.