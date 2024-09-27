 'Innocent' In Congress Do Politics In Support Of Pakistan, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav
He made the statement at public meetings in Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani and Bawani Khera assembly constituencies in Haryana on Thursday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed public meetings in support of BJP candidates in Charkhi Dardi, Bhiwani and Bawani Khera assemblies of Haryana |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the ‘innocent’ in the Congress want to do politics in support of Pakistan. He said, “If Rahul Gandhi wants to do politics, he should seek the help of the people of India, and if he wants to do politics of Pakistan, he should go there.”

He made the statement at public meetings in Charkhi Dardi, Bhiwani and Bawani Khera assembly constituencies in Haryana on Thursday, seeking votes for the BJP candidates in the upcoming assembly election. The brave soldiers of the Indian Army fight against Pakistan on the borders and lay down their lives.

In the name of getting votes, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi insult the martyrs, Yadav said, adding that those who are working against the country should be taught a lesion by the people of Haryana in the election. The temple of Lord Ram has been constructed in Ayodhya, and now, the BJP should be voted for construction of Krishna temple in Mathura, Yadav said.

During the Congress rule, when some foreign delegates used to visit the country, they were shown the Taj Mahal, Yadav said. On the other hand, during Narendra Modi’s rule, the guests are shown temples, Yadav further said.

