Industrial Conclave In Rewa On Wednesday, 4K Investors Taking Part

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An industrial conclave for investment is being held in Rewa on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said this is the the fifth regional industrial conclave being organised in Rewa. The purpose of the conclave is to invite investments in Vindhya region and make it into an industrial hub, Yadav said.

More than 4,000 participants have registered their names. More than 50 main investors and over 3,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will take part in it.

The main focus of the state will be on energy, mining, agriculture, dairy, food processing, tourism and handicrafts. At the conclave, MSME, IT, mining, energy, and tourism departments will present industrial policy and incentives for investments of the government.

A special roundtable conference will be held on new and renewable energy. More than 20 investors will hold one-to-one discussion with Yadav. Yadav will virtually lay the foundation of Rewa IT Park, a power sub-centre in Churhata industrial area and 20 other industrial units. He will also give land allotment letters to more than 80 investors.