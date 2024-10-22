 Industrial Conclave In Rewa On Wednesday, 4K Investors Taking Part
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndustrial Conclave In Rewa On Wednesday, 4K Investors Taking Part

Industrial Conclave In Rewa On Wednesday, 4K Investors Taking Part

More than 50 main investors and over 3,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will take part in it.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An industrial conclave for investment is being held in Rewa on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said this is the the fifth regional industrial conclave being organised in Rewa. The purpose of the conclave is to invite investments in Vindhya region and make it into an industrial hub, Yadav said.

More than 4,000 participants have registered their names. More than 50 main investors and over 3,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will take part in it.

Read Also
Blackbuck Found Dead Near Bhopal; Poaching Suspected In Second Case Within Six Months
article-image

The main focus of the state will be on energy, mining, agriculture, dairy, food processing, tourism and handicrafts. At the conclave, MSME, IT, mining, energy, and tourism departments will present industrial policy and incentives for investments of the government.

A special roundtable conference will be held on new and renewable energy. More than 20 investors will hold one-to-one discussion with Yadav. Yadav will virtually lay the foundation of Rewa IT Park, a power sub-centre in Churhata industrial area and 20 other industrial units. He will also give land allotment letters to more than 80 investors.

FPJ Shorts
ISIS Shifts Fundraising Strategy To Monero: Terror Group Embraces Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrency To Evade Detection
ISIS Shifts Fundraising Strategy To Monero: Terror Group Embraces Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrency To Evade Detection
Thane Mercedes Hit-And-Run: 27-Year-Old Accused Arrested For Killing Biker
Thane Mercedes Hit-And-Run: 27-Year-Old Accused Arrested For Killing Biker
Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray
Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray
Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps
Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Roadwork, One-Way Traffic, Barricading Choke Bhopal City Roads

Roadwork, One-Way Traffic, Barricading Choke Bhopal City Roads

Child Help Desks At 12 Railway Stations, 9 Inter-State Bus Terminuses In Madhya Pradesh

Child Help Desks At 12 Railway Stations, 9 Inter-State Bus Terminuses In Madhya Pradesh

Scores Of Online Complaints By Teachers Go Unaddressed Despite DPI's Winter Camp Initiative In...

Scores Of Online Complaints By Teachers Go Unaddressed Despite DPI's Winter Camp Initiative In...

BJP Begins to Pacify Dissidents, Rajput Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP Begins to Pacify Dissidents, Rajput Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Govt To Start Process Of Recruitment On 1 Lakh Posts By December

Govt To Start Process Of Recruitment On 1 Lakh Posts By December