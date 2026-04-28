Indore Wheat Procurement Crosses 71,000 Metric Tonnes; Farmers Receive ₹163 Crore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district is witnessing a steady pace in wheat procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), with over 23,000 farmers already booking their slots to sell produce at 90 designated centres. The drive ensures smooth operations for local growers across the district.

According to official data, nearly 71,000 metric tonnes of wheat have been procured so far, and payments amounting to over Rs163 crore have been processed. The initiative is being closely monitored under the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

District Collector Shivam Verma has introduced a farmer-friendly approach, giving priority in slot booking to those facing special circumstances. Farmers with upcoming family weddings can secure immediate slots by presenting invitation cards, while those dealing with family bereavement can also avail of priority booking upon submission of relevant documents.

Officials stated that more than 13,500 farmers have already sold their produce, with total arrivals crossing 7 lakh quintal. Additionally, farmers who own more than two hectares of land can book slots online through the portal.

Authorities have directed procurement centre managers and nodal officers to ensure the timely weighing of produce and prompt payments. The initiative is expected to streamline the process for farmers, especially those facing urgent personal situations, while maintaining transparency and efficiency.

PROCUREMENT TRACKER

* Total wheat procured: 71,000 metric tonnes

* Payments processed: Rs163 crore

* Farmers registered: 23,000

* Farmers who have sold produce: 13,500

* Total arrival: 7 lakh quintal

* Procurement centres: 90