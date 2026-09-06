Indore Tops MP In Digital Payments With 51% UPI Adoption, Well Above 33% National Average | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore tops in Madhya Pradesh in terms of adoption of digital transactions. About 51% of the account holders (both current and savings) in banks in Indore use digital means like UPI for making payments for goods and services consumed by them.

Indore is followed by Ujjain and Bhopal where 45% of account holders use digital means. This is much higher than the national average of use of digital transactions, which is 33%.

Ujjain saw the biggest jump (9.99%) in the use of digital transactions among all the districts in 2025-26.

In eight districts of Madhya Pradesh, the use of digital transactions is higher than the national average of 33%. Besides Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain, they also include Singrauli, Ratlam, Gwalior, Satna and Sehore.

In some districts of the state, digital means are less preferred by the people for payments. These include Damoh, Panna, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Damoh and Tikamgarh, where less than 20% of the account holders use UPI.

Indore and Bhopal dominate the state's digital economy, commanding nearly half of the total transactions in terms of volume, including mainly person-to-merchant UPI scans.

Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain contribute roughly 30% of the volume, driven by daily retail shopping, tourism and student populations. Sagar, Satna, Rewa and Ratlam account for up to 20% of the state s tidal digital transactions.

Predominantly rural districts like Jhabua, Alirajpur and Dindori represent about 10% of the volume.

Transactions in these regions are mainly related to the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System for government direct benefit transfers and monthly ration distributions.

According to an RBI official, lack of awareness and fear of risk are main reasons behind the lower adoption of digital means in some areas of the state.

People not using digital means out of choice is fine. But if they are not using them because they don t know how to or think that using them is risky, that is a different matter, the official said.