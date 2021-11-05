Indore: Thieves make off with gold, silver worth Rs 60 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves ran away with one kg gold, 1.5kg silver and cash from a chest kept in a godown of a drug trader in Indore, sources said on Friday.

The incident occurred in SR Compound under Lasudiya police station, where drug dealer Manish Khandelwal has a store house.

The incident came to light on Thursday after an employee of Khandelwal went to the godown and found the chest broken.

Khandelwal told the police that he had kept gold and silver in the chest to give gifts to his dealers on the occasion of Diwali.

Police have obtained CCTV footage. “In the CCTV footage, a person is seen making off with the gold and silver from the chest,” said a police officer.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 04:03 PM IST