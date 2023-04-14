Indore: ‘Scattered’ Covid cases give relief to officials

ANI Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, health officials heaved a sigh of relief as the cases are not clustered but are scattered i.e. all across the district.

According to health department officials, the daily cases of Covid-19 have been in the double-digit for the last couple of days, and the death of a 98-year-old man has also been reported.

“It is a relief that there is no formation of any cluster so far. Scattered cases are coming from different parts of the district. All the cases reported in the last few days are from urban areas. No positive case was found from rural areas,” district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said.

As many as 26 new cases were reported this week including 12 new cases reported on Wednesday, which was the highest number of daily cases in the last three months.

So far, in April, the district reported 84 cases, which is the maximum in any month in the last three months.

According to health department officials, there are 55 active cases in the district and these cases were found in 38 areas with only five areas reporting two cases and only one case reported from other areas.

Dr Mishra said that the cluster-based analysis helps them in devising an area-based strategy for implementing containment strategies and preventing the spread of the pandemic virus. The Indore district has so far reported 2.12 lakh cases, 1,471 deaths of Covid-19 positive patients while 2.11 lakh patients were discharged.

Seven new cases found, freedom fighter’s death added to official count

As many as seven new samples tested positive out of 124 samples tested on Thursday. With this, as many as 19 cases were found positive in two days.

The rate of positive patients was recorded at 5.65 per cent. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday were 38,81,324. As many as 115 samples tested negative.

In all, 55 patients are under treatment of which three of them required hospitalization while the rest are in home isolation. Four more patients were discharged on Thursday.

