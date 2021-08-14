Indore: Probe panel detects irregularities in medical university exam

Bhopal

A probe panel looking into scam at Medical Science University, Jabalpur, is reported to have detected several irregularities.

Officials said that medical education minister Vishwas Sarang had ordered probe in May following RTI activist Akhilesh Tripathi’s complaint. Tripathi had claimed that in last few years several students were declared pass without appearing in exam.

The RTI activist and former MLA Kishore Samrite had last year alleged irregularities in examination process. The probe was conducted by three authorities from the medical university.

The complainants alleged that a private company engaged by the university for examination related work had all confidential information with it and the alleged irregularities were not possible without involvement of the company.

The inquiry committee, as per officials, submitted in its report that the private company didn’t furnish data to it, thus, raising suspicion about irregularities.

However, the private company in its defence told government authorities that it was discharging its duties honestly but it was subjected to harassment by certain officials of the university despite it being not on fault. Later, it (company) was blacklisted at the behest of the officials in July this year which was challenged in the high court by the company.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 02:10 AM IST