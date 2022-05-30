Indore: Private bank employee held for raping colleague on pretext of marriage

Photo: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have booked a private bank employee for rape for allegedly sexually exploiting his colleague for over three years on promise of marrying her. The man got engaged to another girl. Ashoka Garden police have registered a case and arrested the accused on Sunday.

Police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava told media that the complainant and the accused were colleagues. The duo was posted in one branch and they soon became friends. In 2019, the man got transferred to Bhopal and took up an accommodation in the Ashoka garden area.

When the woman visited Bhopal for bank work, the accused got physically intimate with her on the promise of marrying her. The man continued exploiting her on different occasions. Recently the man got engaged with another woman and when the complainant confronted him, he shooed her away and called her ëcharacterlessí.

The woman approached the police and filed the complaint.