Indore: Now no need for Rapid-PCR test to fly UAE

Indore: Good news for those flying to Dubai. From now on passengers won't have to take the Rapid-PRC test at the airport as the UAE government has taken back the test requirement with immediate effect on Tuesday. In light of the UAE government’s decision, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Ramesh Kumar called a meeting of the facilitation committee of the airport on Tuesday afternoon and instructed Air India officials to stop conducting the Rapid-PCR test of passengers of Indore-Dubai flight scheduled to depart on Wednesday. Air India had resumed the operation of Dubai flight once a week from September 1, 2021.

When RT-PRC test was mandatory, passengers had to reach the airport six hours before the departure of the flight for the test, but now they will have to reach only three hours before the flight. The flight leaves at 12.35 pm.

However, as per the instruction of the Government of India, random test of 2% passengers of international flights reaching India will still have to take the Rapid-PCR test. Thus the Rapid-PCR test of 2% passengers coming from Dubai will continue, airport sources said.

Anmol Kataria of Insta Lab, which was assigned to conduct Rapid PCR test at the airport, said that so far 35 passengers tested Corona positive at the airport. They were debarred to board the flight but given the option to carry forward the date of journey, without any fare loss.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 01:30 AM IST