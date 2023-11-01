Bhopal: Nominations Of Patwa & Singh Accepted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It’s a big relief for BJP candidate Surendra Patwa Bhojpur (Raisen district) as his nomination papers were accepted by the returning officer after the initial hearing on Wednesday. Likewise, the candidature of Congress candidate from Churhat Assembly seat, Ajay Singh was also accepted after the hearing.

On Tuesday, the nomination papers of both aforesaid candidates were put on hold after their rivals made objections by accusing them of hiding the necessary information related to properties and criminal details. The nomination paper of Surendra was challenged by BJP rebel Ganesh Malviya and Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel. They have accused Surendra of not mentioning some criminal details in the affidavit.

Malviya had filed his nomination as a BJP candidate and it got rejected. In the meantime, Congress candidate from Churhat, Ajay Singh’s nomination was challenged by the legal cell of BJP which accused him of hiding the immovable assets information and not disclosing the same in the nomination papers. The hearing was done and his candidature has been accepted.

