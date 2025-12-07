Indore News: Two Arrested For Duping Property Dealer Of ₹55 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Cyber Cell arrested two men for allegedly cheating a city-based property dealer of Rs 55 lakh by luring him into investing in American cryptocurrency and then siphoning off 65,000 USDT from his wallet, an officer said on Saturday.

The victim had received a large payment from a property deal and was planning to buy a Toyota Fortuner, but the accused convinced him to invest in USDT, promising that his money would double within a few days.

SP (cyber cell) Sabyasachi Saraf said that the accused made the complainant purchase cryptocurrency through his Trust Wallet. They deducted their commission and transferred the USDT to the wallet.

Later, they sent him a link, claiming it was for coin authentication. As soon as the complainant clicked the link, all 65,000 USDT were transferred from his wallet to another unknown wallet.

Based on the written complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of BNS and IT Act. With help of technical inputs, the investigating team managed to trace the accused. Both men were arrested, and their mobile phones used in the fraud, were seized.

The arrested accused have been identified as Murtaza, of Khatiwala Tank area in the city and Tahir Mhowwala, a resident of Rau. Police said the two accused are equal partners in crime. Further investigation into the network involved in the scam is underway.