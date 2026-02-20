Indore News: DAVV Announces Affiliation Fees For Nursing Colleges | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has issued a formal notification detailing the fee structure for nursing colleges in Indore, Dhar and Jhabua districts seeking affiliation for the academic session 2025-26.

Following directives from the government and the academic council's meeting held on December 22, 2025, the university has established a five-tier fee structure for both government and private nursing institutions which are returning in DAVV fold after a gap of nearly a decade.

In a move toward digital governance, the university has mandated that all nursing colleges must complete their affiliation applications through the MPOnline portal. This initiative follows the issuance of login IDs by the university's MPOnline cell.

The deadline for submitting online applications along with required documents and fee payments has been set for February 28.

The decision comes in compliance with a letter from the commissioner (higher education) dated January 21 and aligns with the Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council, Bhopal's regulatory framework.

Institutions requiring assistance with the MPOnline portal or login ID procedures have been directed to contact Yogendra Singh Bavle, MPOnline In-charge at DAVV's IT Centre on UTD campus.

Fee Component UG Courses PG Courses

Inspection Fee Rs 700 Rs 2,000

1st Year Affiliation Fee Rs 6,400 Rs 8,500

University Development Fee Rs 200 Rs 200

University Administration Fee Rs 1,000 Rs 2,000

IT Fee Rs 1,000 Rs 1,000