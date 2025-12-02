Indore News: Buyer Flees With SUV Under Pretext Of Test Drive |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who had reportedly come to buy a SUV second-hand, fled with the vehicle under the pretext of taking a test drive. The incident occurred on Monday under Aerodrome police station limits.

Prakash Mandlik, a driver for Metro officials and a resident of Aradhna Nagar, lodged a complaint with the Aerodrome police. Mandlik said that he had posted an advertisement to sell his XUV on Facebook. A person claiming to be Amit from Mangliya contacted him and showed interest in purchasing the car.

They exchanged numbers and finalised a meeting on Monday to confirm the deal at Rs 2.5 lakh. Amit arrived at Mandlik's house and said that he wanted to take a test drive of the car before finalising the purchase. Prakash handed over the keys to him, and his son went with him, sitting on the co-driver seat. Amit drove away the car and pushed his son out before immediately fleeing with the car. Consequently, he reached the police station and lodged the complaint.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that police have begun a probe into the matter and are registering a case for embezzlement against the accused.