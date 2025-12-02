 Indore News: Buyer Flees With SUV Under Pretext Of Test Drive
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who had reportedly come to buy a SUV second-hand, fled with the vehicle under the pretext of taking a test drive. The incident occurred on Monday under Aerodrome police station limits.

Prakash Mandlik, a driver for Metro officials and a resident of Aradhna Nagar, lodged a complaint with the Aerodrome police. Mandlik said that he had posted an advertisement to sell his XUV on Facebook. A person claiming to be Amit from Mangliya contacted him and showed interest in purchasing the car.

