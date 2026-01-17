 Indore New: High Court Seeks State Policy To Curb Chinese Manjha Menace
Indore New: High Court Seeks State Policy To Curb Chinese Manjha Menace

The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to frame a comprehensive policy to curb the illegal use of Chinese nylon kite strings (manjha) and compensate victims. The court suggested a secret reward scheme for citizens providing actionable information, strict enforcement drives during Makar Sankranti

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moved by continuing accidents and deaths caused by the illegal use of Chinese nylon kite string (manjha), Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the State government to frame a comprehensive policy to strictly enforce the ban and compensate victims of such incidents.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation initiated on the basis of a newspaper report highlighting injuries caused by Chinese manjha during kite-flying.

The court noted that despite strict interim orders passed on January 12 ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, several accidents and casualties were reported thereafter.

The court observed that the banned synthetic thread continues to be sold and used illegally, posing a serious threat to human life, birds and the environment. Senior advocate Vivek Sharan, appearing as amicus curiae, informed the court that similar bans have been upheld by several High Courts and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had imposed a nationwide prohibition on the manufacture, sale, storage and use of nylon and synthetic manjha as early as 2017.

Although the State government informed the court that a complete ban has been in force in Madhya Pradesh since June 29, 2016, the Bench expressed concern over weak enforcement and recurring violations.

Taking a stern view, the High Court directed the State authorities to prepare and submit a detailed policy addressing multiple aspects, including compensation for victims or their families in cases of injury or death, scientific disposal of seized synthetic manjha as hazardous plastic waste, and a ban on online sales through e-commerce platforms by geo-fencing deliveries within the State.

The court also suggested the introduction of a secret reward scheme for citizens providing actionable information about the manufacture, storage, sale, or use of Chinese manjha and recommended suspension of licences of transporters and courier agencies found facilitating its interstate supply.

Emphasising the need for preventive action, the Bench directed authorities to initiate enforcement drives well in advance of Makar Sankranti every year, along with public awareness campaigns through print and social media about the dangers and legal consequences of using banned kite strings.

The chief secretary has been tasked with coordinating among departments to frame appropriate policies and schemes. The matter has been listed for further hearing in the week commencing March 9.

