Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:59 AM IST

Indore: Man held for abducting child, duping apparel shop owner

The police said they came to know that the child was missing from Dhar Road. His parents were contacted by the police and the child was handed over to his parents safely.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who abducted a child from the Chandan Nagar area and fled with clothes worth thousands of rupees from an apparel shop after leaving the child there, was arrested by the police on Sunday. The accused confessed to duping other shop owners in a similar fashion.

According to Sadar Bazar police station staff, shop owner Shabana Lohar of Marathi Mohalla had lodged a complaint on January 9 that an unidentified man left his 7-year-old child at the shop and fled with clothes worth thousands of rupees from there. Shabana told the police that the accused left the shop saying that he was just coming after showing the apparel to his wife. He told the shop owner to take care of his child. She waited for more than an hour but the accused didn’t return. She later approached the police station and lodged a complaint when the child told her that the man who had fled with the clothes was not his father.

The police said they came to know that the child was missing from Dhar Road. His parents were contacted by the police and the child was handed over to his parents safely. The parents of the child informed the police that the child was missing from their place around 3 pm on January 9 and the family members were searching for him in the area.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:59 AM IST
