Bhopal: IndiGo flight returns on runway due to technical snag; passengers were sent by evening flight

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 02:26 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The IndiGo flight returned from the runway due to a sudden failure in the morning at Rajabhoj International Airport on Monday. When the fault could not be rectified, the passengers were deboarded from the flight. However, passengers left by evening flight.

According to the Airport officials, IndiGo's morning Mumbai flight number 6-E829 was to take off from Bhopal to Mumbai at around 11:30 am. About 120 passengers were on board the plane.

The aircraft developed a technical snag during run-way, so it was brought back to Apran for safety. When the fault was not fixed, the passengers were told to deboard from the aircraft. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were also on board the plane.

Passengers were told that some noise was coming from the engine, so the crew diverted the plane back to Apren for safety. Initially, the passengers were asked to wait for some time, some passengers canceled the journey by taking a refund and some passengers agreed to go to Mumbai by IndiGo's evening flight.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

