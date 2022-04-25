Indore: Governor attends parichay sammelan of tribal community

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that Adivasi Seva Mandal should take the cooperation of the educated people for making matrimonial match. Patel was addressing Yuva Parichay Sammelan organised by Adivasi Seva Bhopal Mandal on Sunday.

Sharad Singh Kumhare was presented Urmila Singh Memorial Award award for his outstanding contribution in the field of environment protection and social service. Social worker Ayurvedacharya Yashwant Thakur Tekam received Dr BL Singh award. Yashwant Thakurís award was received by his representative.

Patel said that family was an important institution. There should be a serious discussion on all aspects before marriage. There should be no haste in marriages. Young people should be given the opportunity to understand each other. Parents should also give importance to wishes of children.

Appreciating the work being done by Adivasi Seva Mandal, he said it was the responsibility of the social institutions to cooperate collectively in the society, help in the developing harmony and be liberal.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Scholarship of 7 lakh students stuck due to anomalies in bank accounts

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:19 AM IST