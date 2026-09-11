Indore Experts, Bus Operators Come Under One Roof For Better Service |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To modernise the state’s public passenger transport system into a secure, smooth, and eco-friendly network, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the two-day 'Yatri Transport Vision Summit-2026' on Friday at the Brilliant Convention Centre.

Transport and school education minister Uday Pratap Singh will also attend the event, where private bus operators, policymakers, transport experts, state transport undertakings (STUs), and tech leaders will gather to brainstorm.

Organised under the theme 'New Thinking, New Path, New Madhya Pradesh,' the summit aims to accelerate a public-private partnership (PPP) model, advanced IT infrastructure, and a green mobility ecosystem through the Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL).

During the summit, CM Yadav will oversee several major inaugurations and releases, including an Industry Expo, the MPYPIL logo and booklet launch, a Summit Souvenir, and a Mobility Hackathon.

Industry giants and technical experts to join

The summit will gather private bus operators, policymakers, transport experts, state transport undertakings (STUs), and tech leaders. Participating industry players include Tata Motors, EKA Mobility, Volvo-Eicher, Switch Mobility, Greencell Mobility, Rapido, Chalo Mobility, Amnex, IOCL, and SBI. Key institutions and think tanks, such as WRI India, BITS Pilani, CEPT Ahmedabad, KPMG, and DIMTS, will also contribute technical guidance.

Eight sessions to shape policies

The conference will feature eight dedicated sessions to shape future policy actions. The session topics include: MP Mobility Vision 2030, Future-Ready Infrastructure, Financial Viability, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Safety and Reliability, Data-Driven Operations, Green Mobility, and Integrated Ticketing ('One State, One Journey').