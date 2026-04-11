Indore, Bhopal & Mandsaur To Host Serene Bird Watching On April 12; Check Details Here

Indore, Bhopal & Mandsaur To Host Serene Bird Watching This Weekend; Check Details Here |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism has announced a series of refreshing nature and birdwatching activities across different cities of the state. These events invite people to step out, explore wildlife, and enjoy peaceful mornings in nature.

Birdwatching at Indore’s Sirpur Lake

Hey Mandsaur folks! 🌿🐦 Want to begin your Sunday with nature’s music? ✨



Join us for a refreshing birdwatching morning at Downstream of Gandhisagar Dam. Tune in to the chorus of bird calls, and spot some of MP's most beautiful winged visitors. 📸🌳



🗓️ Date: 12 April (Sunday)… pic.twitter.com/aJ0gnBnPug — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) April 9, 2026

In Indore, a birdwatching walk is being organised at Sirpur Lake on Sunday morning from 7 am to 9 am.

Participants will get a chance to listen to bird calls and spot different migratory and local birds. The event will begin from Sirpur Lake, with 20 spots available.

Bird Walk Fees: ₹150 per head

Walk details: https://ataavi.org/event/bird-walk-at-sirpur-lake-indore-mp2/

Registration link: https://forms.gle/rzoJhdXqAxsNNYjg6

Walk near birds at Bhopal’s Kaliyasot Dam

Hey Bhopal folks! 🌿🐦 Want to begin your Sunday with nature’s music? ✨



Join us for a refreshing birdwatching morning at Kaliyasot Dam View Point. Tune in to the chorus of bird calls, and spot some of MP most beautiful winged visitors. 📸🌳



🗓️ Date: 12 April (Sunday)

⏰ Time:… pic.twitter.com/7CHphLw0PK — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) April 9, 2026

In Bhopal, a similar bird viewing experience will take place at Kaliyasot Dam View Point from 6:15 am to 8:15 am on Sunday.

Nature lovers can enjoy peaceful surroundings and observe birds near the dam area. Only a small group of 20 participants will be allowed.

Bird Walk Fees: ₹250 per head

Walk details: https://ataavi.org/event/bird-walk-at-kaliyasota-dam-view-point-bhopal-mp/

Registration link: https://forms.gle/seome8pKVE15tb94A

Bird spotting near Mandsaur’s Gandhi Sagar

Hey Mandsaur folks! 🌿🐦 Want to begin your Sunday with nature’s music? ✨



Join us for a refreshing birdwatching morning at Downstream of Gandhisagar Dam. Tune in to the chorus of bird calls, and spot some of MP's most beautiful winged visitors. 📸🌳



🗓️ Date: 12 April (Sunday)… pic.twitter.com/aJ0gnBnPug — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) April 9, 2026

In Mandsaur, the birdwatching walk will be held near Gandhi Sagar Dam downstream area (Chambal Bridge).

The walk will take place from 6 am to 8 am. Participants will experience early morning bird activity in one of the most scenic natural spots of the region.

Bird Walk Fees: ₹300 per head

Registration link: https://forms.gle/carz3hueP7gHHC3cA

Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat

Escape the noise and find your rhythm in the heart of nature. Welcome to the Gandhi Sagar Retreat, the heart of Mandsaur’s untouched beauty. From morning glides on a kayak to sunset safaris and luxury glamping, Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat is the escape you didn't know you… pic.twitter.com/iVsY0fMnCw — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) April 9, 2026

Along with these events, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism is also organising the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat experience.

Located in Mandsaur, it offers activities like kayaking, jungle safaris, sunset views, and luxury camping. It is designed for visitors who want to relax and reconnect with nature.

Bookings and more details are available through the official website or contact number provided by organisers.

For bookings and additional information visit: https://gandhisagarforestretreat.com

Contact: 7808780899