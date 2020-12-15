Bhopal: ‘Amjhera ka Rana’- a story of a martyr staged at drama festival Aadi Vidrohi

Bhopal: A play ‘Amjhera ka Rana’ was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Tuesday - the second-day of a seven-day drama festival ‘Aadi Vidrohi’.

The annual drama fest focusing on martyrs of the freedom movement and mass awareness was organised by Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalay, Bhopal. This is the first theatre festival organised across the country which highlights the struggle of martyrs on stage.

Directed by Nahid Tanveer, the play depicts the life of martyr of the freedom movement Rana Bakhtawar Singh who is the king of Amjhera . The play also talks about his contribution to the country in the freedom movement. It was presented by The Reflection Theatre Group, Bhopal.

A play ‘Ranbhumi ki Naika,’ directed by Vibha Shrivastava of Ekrang Socio Cultural Society, Bhopal will be staged on Wednesday.