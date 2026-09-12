 Indore ₹26-Crore Warehouse Finance Fraud Under ED Lens, 18 Properties Worth ₹13 Crore Attached
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Indore ₹26-Crore Warehouse Finance Fraud Under ED Lens, 18 Properties Worth ₹13 Crore Attached

The ED has provisionally attached 18 immovable properties worth ₹13 crore in a money laundering probe linked to alleged misuse of a warehouse receipt finance scheme in Indore district. The investigation alleges that soybean and gram stocks pledged for loans were unauthorisedly removed, causing losses of around ₹26 crore to two lenders.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 11, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
Indore ₹26-Crore Warehouse Finance Fraud Under ED Lens, 18 Properties Worth ₹13 Crore Attached
Indore ₹26-Crore Warehouse Finance Fraud Under ED Lens, 18 Properties Worth ₹13 Crore Attached | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 18 immovable properties valued at Rs 13 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with a bank fraud case involving Alok Sharda and others, officials said on Thursday.

ED investigation was initiated based on two FIRs registered by the EOW, Bhopal, relating to allegations of cheating and fraud with a private bank and M/s Kisan Dhan Agri Financial Services Private Limited, a non-banking financial company.

ED investigation has revealed that Alok Sharda, proprietor of M/s Sharda Warehouse, Manpur, Indore district, in connivance with others, misused the Warehouse Receipt Finance Scheme by showing agricultural commodities purportedly belonging to farmers as stored in the warehouse and issuing warehouse receipts, based on which loans were sanctioned to 42 farmers against 62,965 bags of soybean and gram.

The investigation further revealed that the pledged commodities were unauthorisedly removed and disposed of, while forged/fictitious warehouse receipts, false representations regarding stock availability and suppression/removal of records were used to obtain and continue the loan facilities, thereby causing a wrongful loss of Rs 14.04 crore to the bank and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons.

Similarly, M/s Kisan Dhan Agri Financial Services had sanctioned warehouse receipt finance of Rs 12.04 crore to Alok Sharda against agricultural commodities represented to be stored in the same warehouse.

Subsequent verification revealed a substantial shortage of pledged stock. The pledged commodities were unauthorisedly removed and disposed of without the requisite release/NOC from the lender.

Thus, Alok Sharda and other accused persons, acting in connivance, caused wrongful loss of approximately Rs 26 crore to the bank and Kisan Dhan Agri Financial Services Private Limited, while deriving corresponding wrongful gains.

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