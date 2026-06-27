IndiGo Trims Jabalpur - Delhi Flights, Weekly Services Reduced To 11

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Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Air travel from Jabalpur’s Dumna Airport is set to become more difficult as IndiGo has reduced its Delhi flight services.

Under the airline’s new schedule, effective from July 1, the morning Delhi flight will not operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

With this change, the number of Delhi flights will come down from 14 flights a week to 11 flights a week.

Regular travellers are likely to face inconvenience due to the reduced frequency.

IndiGo currently operates more than 30 weekly departures from Jabalpur and is the only scheduled passenger airline operating from the airport.

The airline offers direct flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru and Bhopal.

As per the current schedule:

Delhi: 2 flights daily

Mumbai: 1 flight daily

Hyderabad: 1 flight daily

Indore: 1 flight daily

Bengaluru: 4 flights a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday)

Bhopal: multiple flights every week

Earlier, IndiGo had also reduced its flight services to Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The latest cut in Delhi flights has raised concerns among frequent travellers, who fear that reduced connectivity could affect both business and leisure travel from Jabalpur.

Direct flight to Bengaluru from Jabalpur

On June 15, 2024, IndiGo launched direct flights between Bengaluru and Jabalpur from September 1, 2024. These flights will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The airline also introduced daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Nashik from September 10, 2024.

These routes made IndiGo the only airline offering non-stop connectivity on both sectors, reducing travel time by around 90% and providing more convenient travel options for business and leisure passengers.