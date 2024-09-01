 Indian Association of Tour Operators: 500 Plus Members Run For Responsible Tourism In Bhopal
Associations need to collaborate and do networking by identifying joint areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The final day of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) began with a brainstorming session on ‘Synergies in Tourism and Hospitality Industry’. The office bearers of various associations who lead the Apex body of the Tourism and Hospitality Industry in Private sector in India need to collaborate and do the networking by identifying the joint areas. 

It started off with session on ‘Synergies in Tourism and Hospitality Industry’ where the heads of various association in tourism and hospitality came together and did a churning of ideas to meet up with the issues of the industry. In this session, Padmashri Ajeet Bajaj said that times are tough now but extreme team work will get us out of it.

Amaresh Tiwari told that collaborations and networking by identifying joint areas, pull resources, joint marketing  and capacity building. IATO President Rajiv Mehra expressed that when we represent, we represent together. The government, especially Ministry of Tourism is taking inputs from FAITH.

The run was flagged off by 2022 Asian Games silver medalist shooter Ashi Chouksey.The IATO members witnessed the natural beauty and heritage of Bhopal during this green and eco-friendly run. The 5 km run started on VIP road and ended at Gauhar Mahal via Imperial Segway. The members took a pledge of responsible tourism. 

