Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six goals, a sparkling Deepika double and a golden date with destiny! Defending champions India stormed into the Women's Asian Champions Trophy final with a commanding 6-2 demolition of Malaysia at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, on Friday.

The hosts will battle China for the coveted crown on Saturday at 7 pm after the Chinese side snatched a dramatic 1-0 semifinal victory over Japan through Zhang Heyang's 60th-minute strike.

India, chasing a record fourth Asian Champions Trophy title, extended their winning streak to six matches with another ruthless attacking display.

Deepika's double, Malaysia in trouble

India struck first through Mumtaz Khan's 10th-minute penalty corner before Navneet Kaur doubled the lead with a crisp field goal in the 18th minute.

Deepika joined the goal rush, converting a penalty corner in the 25th minute.

Malaysia briefly responded through Nur Azhar's 27th-minute penalty corner, but Deepika struck again on the stroke of halftime to give India a formidable 4-1 advantage.

Sunelita Toppo extended the lead to 5-1 with another penalty-corner conversion in the 33rd minute.

Malaysia's Nuramirah Zulkifli reduced the deficit in the 52nd minute before Ishika completed the six-goal spectacle with a 57th-minute penalty corner.

Sunelita was named Player of the Match.

Zhang's last-minute magic sinks Japan

While India cruised, China survived a nail-biting semifinal against Japan. With the contest seemingly heading towards a goalless finish, Zhang Heyang produced a dramatic 60th-minute penalty-corner winner to shatter Japanese hearts.

Both goalkeepers, China's Mengyao Zhang and Japan's Yu Kudo, had kept their teams alive through three scoreless quarters. But Zhang's decisive strike ensured a mouth-watering India-China title showdown.

Trivia

India scored five of their six semifinal goals through penalty corners. Deepika has netted 10 goals in six matches, including two hat-tricks and two goals against Malaysia.

GOAL GALORE | Semifinal scorecard

India 6-2 Malaysia Minute

Mumtaz Khan (PC) 10'

Navneet Kaur (FG) 18'

Deepika (PC) 25', 30'

Sunelita Toppo (PC) 33'

Ishika (PC) 57'

Malaysia: Nur Azhar, Nuramirah 27', 52'

KOREAN FIREPOWER | Korea unleash their attacking firepower to finish their Bhopal campaign on a winning note source Hockey India

Korea’s late blitz tames Thai challenge

TURF TORNADO | Joo Soyeon’s sparkling brace fuels Korea’s 4-1 triumph over Thailand to secure fifth spot at Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

A second-half goal avalanche and a sparkling brace from Joo Soyeon powered Korea to a commanding 4-1 victory over Thailand, securing fifth place in the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, on Friday.

After a goalless opening quarter, Joo broke the deadlock with a field goal in the 25th minute. Thailand hit back through Inpa Kunjira, who converted a penalty stroke on the stroke of halftime.

Locked at 1-1, Korea shifted gears after the interval. Park Seungae restored their advantage in the 33rd minute before Park Mihyang struck in the 49th minute.

Joo delivered the knockout punch two minutes later, completing her brace and sealing Korea’s emphatic triumph.

Thailand’s spirited first-half resistance gave way to Korean supremacy as three unanswered second-half goals settled the classification encounter.

GOAL GRAPH | How they struck

Minute Scorer Team Score

25' Joo Soyeon (FG) Korea 1-0

30' Inpa Kunjira (PS) Thailand 1-1

33' Park Seungae (FG) Korea 2-1

49' Park Mihyang (FG) Korea 3-1

51' Joo Soyeon (FG) Korea 4-1

TURNING POINT | Korean comeback

Park Seungae’s strike just three minutes into the second half broke the deadlock, setting the stage for Korea’s late goal-scoring blitz.

TURF TRIVIA: A green card in international field hockey carries a two-minute temporary suspension.