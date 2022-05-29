e-Paper Get App

India-Nepal (T-20) bilateral series: Gwalior's differently-abled cricketer to represent India

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 12:32 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Differently-abled cricketer from Gwalior, Rambharan Yadav, has been selected as an all-rounder for India-Nepal (T-20) bilateral series to be held in Nepal from June 10-12, Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India announced on Saturday.

He is the second player from MP to be selected in the Indian team. A resident of Murar village in Gwalior district, Yadav was a cricket enthusiast since childhood and wanted to play for India. He was preparing for the same when one day both his hands got burnt in a fire.

After the surgery, he was told that both his hands would remain bent for entire life. Despite the hurdle, Yadav's determination turned him into a cricketer. He has come a long way from being a 14-year-old enthusiast to a senior player in the national team.

Hailing from the family of farmers, he had to work to sustain himself and his family. Yadav would sell milk to run household and take time out for practise amidst work.

He is the vice-captain of the Madhya Pradesh team, at present. Yadav owes his success to president of Divyang Cricket Association Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Dwivedi, secretary Suraj Mankele, and his coach Ankit Sharma, apart from his parents and brother.

