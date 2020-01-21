‘India needs to be designed in a better way’: Italian Architect Romano Mastrella

Bhopal: The Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Bhopal Chapter organised Master Forum to mark its 8th Foundation Day at Hotel Courtyard Marriott on Sunday.
Italian Architect Romano Mastrella was the chief guest of the event. Romano gave a presentation of his works and informed the new designers about innovation and creativity in the field of designing.
Romano urged the students not use technology excessively, rather make it on paper by yourself. More the work is done on paper, the better designer one becomes, he said.
He said the climate of India and America varies and the construction style changes accordingly.
Bhopal Chairman of IIID Manoj Choubey said that India is very prosperous and it needs to be designed in a better way. Choubey told the students about the latest trends of interior designing.
The forum saw about 100 footfalls of students from IIID, MANIT, SPA and INIFD. IIID Bhopal Chapter chairman Manoj Choubey, secretary Rishi Sahu, former chairman Mayuri Saxena and chairman elect Ravisha Merchant were present in the program.
